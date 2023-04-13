Day Four: Trujillo Creek Fire reaches 118 acres with 10% containment

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Trujillo Creek Fire, burning a few miles west of the Town of Aguilar, has grown over 100 acres.

According to an 8:42 a.m. update by the Las Animas County Sheriff's Department, the fire is 118 acres with 10% containment.

Aerial water drops resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday and will continue until the wind no longer allows this to be done safely.

Another hotshot team from Sacramento, Calif. is arriving Thursday to join the Juniper Valley and Smokey Bear hotshot teams out of New Mexico.

Below is a look at aerial assistance Wednesday.

With the arrival of the Sacramento team, there is now 100 personnel on the scene of the Trujillo Creek Fire.

The sheriff's department said it's hopeful the expected moisture in the upcoming days will help with the firefighting efforts.

Thursday's goal is to hold the fire in place and prevent further spread.

At this time, evacuation orders remain in place. That is for residents of Mauricio Canyon, Trujillo Creek, and anyone in that area for a three-mile radius around the fire.

