Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:30 AM

Day Four: Trujillo Creek Fire reaches 118 acres with 10% containment

April 11, 2023
Las Animas County Emergency Management
April 11, 2023

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Trujillo Creek Fire, burning a few miles west of the Town of Aguilar, has grown over 100 acres.

According to an 8:42 a.m. update by the Las Animas County Sheriff's Department, the fire is 118 acres with 10% containment.

Aerial water drops resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday and will continue until the wind no longer allows this to be done safely.

Another hotshot team from Sacramento, Calif. is arriving Thursday to join the Juniper Valley and Smokey Bear hotshot teams out of New Mexico.

Below is a look at aerial assistance Wednesday.

With the arrival of the Sacramento team, there is now 100 personnel on the scene of the Trujillo Creek Fire.

The sheriff's department said it's hopeful the expected moisture in the upcoming days will help with the firefighting efforts.

Thursday's goal is to hold the fire in place and prevent further spread.

At this time, evacuation orders remain in place. That is for residents of Mauricio Canyon, Trujillo Creek, and anyone in that area for a three-mile radius around the fire.

Follow the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office Facebook here.

Previous Reporting:

Trujillo Creek Fire Day One

Trujillo Creek Fire Day Two

Trujillo Creek Fire Day Three

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content