CSPD: Sexually violent predator moves to new address in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that an individual who has been labeled a "sexually violent predator" has changed his address with CSPD's jurisdiction.

According to CSPD, Cole Cameron Ubert will be on supervised release parole and is registered at 3700 Templeton Gap Rd. in Colorado Springs. He is described as a white male, 5’9”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

CSPD said Ubert was convicted in El Paso County in 2017 of sexual assault - submit force/threat, sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual assault on a child, and sexual assault - overcoming victim's will.

The police department says it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Ubert registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

According to CSPD, there are currently 22 sexually violent predators registered in Colorado Springs.