Colorado Springs election results certified, mayoral race officially headed to runoff election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday afternoon, Mayor John Suthers and City Clerk Sarah Johnson certified the results of the Colorado Springs 2023 General Municipal Election.

With the results now being official, mayoral candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are heading for a runoff election.

The City Clerk drew names for ballot positions last week; Williams will appear first on the ballot and Mobolade will appear second.

According to city officials, the runoff election ballots will be mailed out on April 24. Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, May 16.

People are encouraged to drop off their ballot in one of the 24/7 ballot drop-off boxes across the city. However, those who choose to mail their ballots in are asked to allow at least seven days of transit before May 16.

