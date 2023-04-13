1 suspect dead, 1 in custody following early mornig carjacking and crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a carjacking in the 1000 block of Palacio View.

The caller said their mother was carjacked at gunpoint.

According to CSPD, officers located a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Astrozon Blvd. and South Academy Blvd. A chase began and a "tactical vehicle intervention" was approved. The suspect vehicle crashed at Circle Dr. and Bijou St.

CSPD said officers immediately rendered aid to the people in the vehicle but one of the suspects was pronounced dead at the scene. The other suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Both suspects were adult males and CSPD has identified the surviving suspect as 19-year-old D'Angelo Flynn. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding.

The deceased suspect will be identified at a later time by El Paso County Coroner.