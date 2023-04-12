Woodland Park homeowners beneath Rampart Fire hope worst is over

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- With standby evacuation alerts lifted for the east side of "The City Above the Clouds," residents who live under the current Rampart Fire are less anxious while aware that fire crews still have no containment.

The pre-evacuation alert was sent to homeowners on and along Sun Valley Drive, a subdivision with dozens of upscale homes.

Some residents said that they found they weren't as prepared to evacuate as they thought they were, or should have been.

Others said that the fire brought back memories of the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire, which very nearly reached the town and would have caused catastrophic damage because of large trees surrounding so many homes.

Homeowners have mixed feelings about whether they have performed enough wildfire mitigation in their yards.