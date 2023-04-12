Skip to Content
Wildland fire behind Pueblo City Park under control, crews monitoring area

MGN

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to a wildland fire burning on the Arkansas River in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire is burning behind the City Park. People are asked to please avoid the river trail in the area.

As of 3:30 p.m., PFD said the fire is under control. Crews plan to monitor the area until winds subside Wednesday evening.

The fire is in a two-acre burn scar from Monday night that's no longer growing. Officials said it's been extinguished by two brush trucks and one fire pumper.

