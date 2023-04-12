Pueblo officers given life-saving gear donated thanks to KRDO’s and Shield 616 Protect our Protectors Telethon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several law enforcement officers in Pueblo have brand new life-saving rifle-rated gear thanks to generous donations from KRDO NewsChannel 13 viewers during our telethon in the Fall of 2022.

The rifle-rated vests were presented during a ceremony at the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum in Pueblo Wednesday.

The equipment will go to officers with the Pueblo Police Department and deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

One of the officers who received a vest told KRDO he's thankful for the life-saving gear and said support for law enforcement is important now more than ever.

"Recruitment is down, numbers are low and it's just important we continue to have the best possible equipment when we are on the street, " said PPD Ofc. William Werner.

Our Shield 616 telethon last fall raised more than $80,000 toward the purchase of the gear being presented in Pueblo Wednesday.

To learn more about Shield 616, click here.