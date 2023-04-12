Grab a friend and head to a local brewery for Colorado Pint Day

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – Colorado Pint Day is making its way back to the region on behalf of the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and there are plenty of locations to go out and celebrate.

Wednesday, April 12, is marking Colorado Pint Day and over 215 breweries are participating, making it the largest Colorado Pint Day for all beer lovers to go out and celebrate.

A dollar from each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild to promote independent craft breweries in what CBG coins as the “State of Craft Beer.”

This year’s theme, is titled the “Great Colorado Road,” and features a hand-drawn design from CEO Anna Long of Copper Kettle Brewing Company and Norlo Design.

As part of the tradition, the Colorado Brewers Guild is releasing a limited-edition pint glass in honor of Pint Day that will showcase a new design from Long and Norlo Design.

The design, according to the artists’ statement, is in homage to the “soaring peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the stunning depths of the Royal Gorge.”

You can find the official list of participating breweries here which features an interactive Google Map.

Limited-edition pint glasses are sold in-person and cannot be purchased online and each location will have varying times for which they will be selling the pint glasses.