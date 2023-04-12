Fire along highway in Colorado Springs now under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to multiple small grass fires near I-25 on the south end of town Wednesday afternoon.

According to CSFD, they responded to a working grass fire near Circle Dr. and I-25 and multiple companies were reporting multiple small grass fires.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), said the two right lanes of southbound I-25 are closed between the MLK Bypass and the Lake Ave. exit.

Approximately 30 minutes after responding to the fire, CSFD said they were under control and crews were mopping up hot spots.