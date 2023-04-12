Fatal hit-and-run crash leaves 16-year-old girl dead; Colorado State Patrol asking for assistance identifying driver

ADAMS COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) – Colorado State Patrol Troopers are asking for assistance in a fatal hit and run crash after a driver hit and killed a 16-year-old girl then fled the scene.

On April 11, around 7:45 p.m., Colorado State patrol Troopers were dispatched to 76th Avenue and Leyden Street in Adamas County on reports of a hit and run crash involving a red Dodge Magnum.

The investigation, according to State Troopers, revealed the female pedestrian was crossing 76th Avenue going Southbound toward Leyden Street when a Dodge Magnum, travelling on East 76th, hit the female pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Investigators are now asking for help identifying the driver of the vehicle, which authorities say should have damage to the front headlights.

If you or anyone you know witnessed the crash or have any additional information to provide, Colorado State Troopers are asking to call (303)-239-4501.