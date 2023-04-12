Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:39 AM

Fatal hit-and-run crash leaves 16-year-old girl dead; Colorado State Patrol asking for assistance identifying driver

CSP

ADAMS COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) – Colorado State Patrol Troopers are asking for assistance in a fatal hit and run crash after a driver hit and killed a 16-year-old girl then fled the scene. 

On April 11, around 7:45 p.m., Colorado State patrol Troopers were dispatched to 76th Avenue and Leyden Street in Adamas County on reports of a hit and run crash involving a red Dodge Magnum.

The investigation, according to State Troopers, revealed the female pedestrian was crossing 76th Avenue going Southbound toward Leyden Street when a Dodge Magnum, travelling on East 76th, hit the female pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Investigators are now asking for help identifying the driver of the vehicle, which authorities say should have damage to the front headlights. 

If you or anyone you know witnessed the crash or have any additional information to provide, Colorado State Troopers are asking to call (303)-239-4501. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content