Endangered Mountain Tapir returns to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A familiar face is back on the mountain at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo after he spent some time catching some sun in LA.

Mochi, a critically endangered Mountain Tapir, and one of only four Mountain Tapirs remaining in the country, has returned to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Monday, April 10, Mochi was reintroduced to his yard habitat and according to Zoo officials, wasted no time exploring his newly renovated space complete with a waterfall and small pond.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said Mochi came from the LA Zoo, the only other organization that provides homes for Mountain Tapirs in the U.S.

Mochi returned because the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo had ample space and experience to care for another tapir.

The Zoo states an estimated 2,500 Mountain Tapirs remain in the wild in their native territory of Ecuador.

Lauren Phillipp, the lead Mountain Tapir keeper at the Chyenne Mountain Zoo, says Mountain Tapirs are rare–in the wild and in human care. She states last year, the Zoo didn't know if they’d ever be able to share tapirs with the community again and that Mochi was their last chance to inspire people to care for Mountain Tapirs.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo states they have contributed more than $135,000 to wild tapir conversion and even had staff members travel to Ecuador to study and raise local awareness about their endangered status.

Mochi is taking the time to settle back into the Zoo and authorities say he’s just an older fella' who is very curious and loves scratches.