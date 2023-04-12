Day 2: Rampart Fire remains at 20 acres burned and 0% containment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crew members are still working to clean up hot spots surrounding the Rampart Fire that continues to burn west of Colorado Springs.

Currently, there are no evacuations or pre-evacuations in place, but smoke is still visible and will likely be visible throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Tuesday, April 11, the Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fire was burning along Rampart Range at 2:47 p.m.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCS) said the fire is being called the "Rampart Fire" and was located near Woodland Park.

EPCSO said multiple agencies are and continue to be on the scene, but the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has taken command of the fire.

In their latest update, around 9:00 p.m., USFS stated firefighters will be staffing the Rampart Fire overnight and engines would be working on patrolling and securing the fires edge.

An order for additional resources to support suppression efforts are expected to arrive today.

This continues to be a developing story and updates will be released as details become available.

KRDO

KRDO

KRDO