Top Stories
today at 3:49 PM
Crews battling fire burning along Highway 50 and Troy Ave. in Pueblo

Fire along Hwy. 50 & Troy Ave., April 12, 2023
Matthew Price
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling a wildland fire on Pueblo's east side. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire is burning near Highway 50 and Troy Ave.

Officials told KRDO the fire is currently 0% contained as of 3:33 p.m.

The Pueblo Fire Department has requested mutual aid. There are two engines and two brush trucks working the wildland fire.

At this time, PFD said no structures are threatened and evacuations aren't expected.

This is a developing story.

Another fire rekindled from a fire Monday along the Arkansas River Wednesday afternoon. The PFD said that the fire is under control.

KRDO News

