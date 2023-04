COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was sent to the hospital after being ejected, according to police.

The call came in at about 1:30 in the morning when a car hit a house on the corner of Bijou and North Logan Ave. Police say there were two people in the car, but only one was injured. No one in the house sustained any injuries.

In unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.