Shoplifting incident on S. Circle Drive opens investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Gold Hill Division were dispatched to the 2800 Block of S. Circle Drive on reports of a disturbance where shots were fired.

According to officers, around 3:41 a.m. on April 11, the victim of the incident confronted a shoplifter when the shoplifter and two other males produced handguns and fired rounds into the air.

No injuries were reported during the incident and no suspects were charged or arrested.

Investigation is now underway.