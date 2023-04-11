Regional phone outage affecting 911 and phone lines in Clear Creek County Tuesday

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, a regional phone outage is affecting phone lines - including access to 911.

The sheriff's office released a press release just before noon Tuesday announcing the outage.

People are asked to contact dispatch directly at 303-679-2393 for all emergency and non-emergency calls in Clear Creek County.

No word on when officials expect the outage to be resolved.