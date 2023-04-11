Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 12:01 PM

Regional phone outage affecting 911 and phone lines in Clear Creek County Tuesday

MGN

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, a regional phone outage is affecting phone lines - including access to 911.

The sheriff's office released a press release just before noon Tuesday announcing the outage.

People are asked to contact dispatch directly at 303-679-2393 for all emergency and non-emergency calls in Clear Creek County.

No word on when officials expect the outage to be resolved.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content