Regional phone outage affecting 911 and phone lines in Clear Creek County Tuesday
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, a regional phone outage is affecting phone lines - including access to 911.
The sheriff's office released a press release just before noon Tuesday announcing the outage.
People are asked to contact dispatch directly at 303-679-2393 for all emergency and non-emergency calls in Clear Creek County.
No word on when officials expect the outage to be resolved.