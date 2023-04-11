La Junta investigation underway as unresponsive victim found dead at scene

Skip to Content
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is assisting with a death investigation in Otero County. 

On Thursday, April 6, around 6:39 p.m., officers with The Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were notified of reports of an unresponsive person on the 400 Block of Ash Avenue in North La Junta. 

OSCO and paramedics arrived on the scene and after continuous life-saving measures the victim was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The cause of death is now under investigation and more information and updates involving the incident will be released as more details become available. 

