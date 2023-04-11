Four-time convicted felon arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Pueblo detectives

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last Friday, April 7, detectives with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) observed a group of people and several vehicles gathering near the intersection of Ash St. and Glendale Ave.

According to the PPD, several of the people in the group were armed, waving guns around, and at times pointing them in the direction of neighboring houses. The group then set up lighting equipment and appeared to be videoing themselves, the PPD said.

Detectives then enlisted uniformed officers and attempted to contact the group.

When officers attempted contact, people took off running in numerous directions. The PPD said one individual aimed an "assault rifle" at detectives.

According to the PPD, the individual was identified as four-time convicted felon, Juan Cerqueira. The PPD said the weapon they recovered was an "AR-15 style pistol" with a full magazine and a round in the chamber.

Cerqueira was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted 1st-degree assault on a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The PPD said a juvenile was also taken into custody during this incident for possessing a firearm. He was booked into the Pueblo Youth Center.