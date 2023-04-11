Fire burning along Rampart Range Road, pre-evacuation order canceled

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple crews are responding to a fire burning west of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a fire burning along Rampart Range Road at 2:47 p.m.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCS) said the fire is being called the "Rampart Fire" and it is located west of the USAFA, near Woodland Park, off Forest Service Rd 952. The sheriff's office said multiple agencies are on the scene but the U.S. Forest Service has taken command of the fire. Mt. Herman Rd., which connects Monument and Woodland Park, is currently closed.

At 3:03 p.m., the Woodland Park Police Department released a pre-evacuation notice for all addresses east of Highway 24 off of Sun Valley Dr. from Radiant Ct to Village Ter. Just before 3:30 p.m., the pre-evacuation order was canceled.

Pre-Evacuation Map 3:03 p.m.