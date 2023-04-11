El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office holds remembrance ceremony for K9 Jinx year after his death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community to a remembrance ceremony for a K9 officer who lost his life in the line of duty in 2022.

On April 11, 2022, K9 Jinx was killed in a shooting in Manitou Springs. His handler was not injured.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the sheriff's office is holding a remembrance ceremony to honor K9 Jinx at the Office of The Sheriff.

The ceremony will be held at the Sheriff's Office sign at the front of the building at 10 a.m.