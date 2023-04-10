Wildlife authorities cracking down on illegal live crawfish sales in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of a Louisiana seafood company who has sold product here for nearly a decade, said that he's being treated unfairly because he's no longer allowed to sell certain kinds of live crawfish while other sellers continue to do so.

At issue are two particular species of the crustacean -- Louisiana red river and white river crawfish -- that are not among the species authorized for transport, sale or possession by Colorado Parks & Wildlife, because of concerns that they would become invasive if released into local waterways.

Anthony Verdin, Sr., owner of A&A Seafood Sales, said that he's always had the necessary licenses and permits to sell those crawfish and species, but stopped selling them after his first bi-monthly trip to Colorado Springs in March upon hearing that the two species are illegal in Colorado.

"All I want is a level playing field," he told KRDO in an interview Saturday. "Either say that everyone can sell them, or no one can sell them. Then I'll adjust accordingly and move on."

Verdin said that he comes to Colorado Springs several times during the crawfish season that spans from early March to early June, and has hundreds of customers who have been loyal to him.

"They want live crawfish," he said. "It's our top seller. They can buy it from us cheaper than they can get it in stores where it's not live. We sell shrimp, oysters and other seafood but crawfish is king."

On Monday morning, Colorado Parks & Wildlife's Fish Health Board met in Denver to discuss the situation; KRDO will update this story here and on Monday's newscasts at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.