The 8th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy is now open for applications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) are announcing its 8th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy.

The Teen Academy provides young adults with an opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County.

CSPD and EPCSO will host the 4-day class and some of the courses will include SWAT, K-9 Explosives Unit, and Search and Rescue, amongst other courses.

Due to last year’s success with the Academy, the Pikes Peak Regional Teen Academy will now host two separate one-week academies:

The first academy will run from June 12, 2023, through June 15, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Vista Ridge High School

The second academy will run from June 19, 2023, through June 22, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School

Interested applicants must be between the ages 13-17 to attend and applicants also have to be El Paso County residents and currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County.

Applications must be printed, completed, and received by Saturday, May 20, 2023.

For additional information or questions email CSPD.

To apply for the Law Enforcement Teen Academy click the link here.