Registration for 15th Annual ‘Run to the Shrine’ at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo now open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting its 15th annual 'Run to the Shrine' – a 4-mile run through the Zoo that goes up to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and back to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

This year’s run will take place on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature an East African crowned crane as this year’s event mascot.

Runners will have the opportunity to witness views from Colorado Springs, Garden of the Gods, and Pikes Peak as they run by lions, giraffes, and elephants.

Registration for the event includes Zoo admission for the evening, a commemorative T-shirt featuring the East African crowned crane, and access to a post-event celebration at the Zoo's Lodge at Moose Lake.

All proceeds from the event will help feed and care for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's animals.

For more information and to register the event, you can click the link here.