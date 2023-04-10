Missing Lotus band member and son bodies now recovered

ARKANSAS, USA (KRDO) -- Search crews have recovered the bodies of a Colorado jam band member and his son after they went missing in Arkansas almost four weeks ago.

According to our Denver news partners, officers with the Benton County Sheriff's Office discovered the bodies of Chuck Morris and his son Charley on Sunday, April 9.

9News reports crew members began searching for Chuck Morris and his son Charley after they failed to return from a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake Thursday, March 16.

Crew members reported finding their kayaks and a jacket belonging to one of them, but the two remained missing.

Since, band members with Lotus and Morris's family have continued to reach out to the community through Facebook and started a GoFundMe to provide financial support.

The GoFundMe to support the Morris family can be found here.

9News reports Lotus will host two benefit shows on May 5 at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and May 6, at The Capitol theatre in Port Chester, New York and proceeds will go directly to the Morris family.