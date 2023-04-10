Gas Prices in Colorado are .23 cents lower than the national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The average price of gasoline in Colorado Springs is averaging $3.34/g today, and it’s 23 cents down from the national average of gas which is $3.57/g today.

According to a GasBuddy survey, gas prices in Colorado Springs are 56.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago today.

The cheapest station for gas in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.92/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g — a difference of $1.07/g.

Meanwhile, the national average is up 13 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 52.6 cents per gallon from a year ago today: