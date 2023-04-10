Gas Prices in Colorado are .23 cents lower than the national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The average price of gasoline in Colorado Springs is averaging $3.34/g today, and it’s 23 cents down from the national average of gas which is $3.57/g today.
According to a GasBuddy survey, gas prices in Colorado Springs are 56.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago today.
The cheapest station for gas in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.92/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g — a difference of $1.07/g.
Meanwhile, the national average is up 13 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 52.6 cents per gallon from a year ago today:
- April 10, 2022: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $4.10/g)
- April 10, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
- April 10, 2020: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)
- April 10, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)
- April 10, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
- April 10, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
- April 10, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
- April 10, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
- April 10, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)
- April 10, 2013: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)