Friend remembers Aurora man found dead in crawl space

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Karl Beaman has been reported missing since last summer, according to our Denver news partners.

Ryan Wolfe described Beaman as a man with a big smile and a contagious laugh. "Ultimately he ended up in Colorado trying to help out a friend that obviously was not a friend," Wolfe said.

"Just a smart, brilliant man. Loved to read and learn. He deserved way better than this," he said. "There’s a lot of bad people that do bad things in this world that deserve bad things, but he was not one of them. He deserved nothing but the best, and he could have brought so much more greatness and love to this world in the decades and decades he should have."

Wolfe is now raising money to bring Beaman's body back to Arizona. Beaman's family and friends urge everyone to remember the man's life rather than his death.