Children’s Hospital Colorado welcomes its first full-time medical dog 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Children’s Hospital Colorado is expanding its team by four paws as a new “dogtor” starts her work week.

Salida is a two-and-a-half-year-old Labrador retriever and the first full-time Medical Dog for Children’s Colorado.

According to the Children’s Hospital, Salida will work alongside her primary handler, Luzie, to provide support to Children’s Hospital Colorado and Colorado Springs pediatric units, including the Emergency Department.

Salida will also support patients receiving care at Children’s Colorado Therapy Care one day a week with her secondary handler, Shannon.

There, Salida will participate in daytime treatment programs within the Pediatric Mental Health Institute, including physical, occupational, and rehabilitation therapies.

In Salida’s spare time, the Children’s Hospital says you can find her chasing down tennis balls and enjoying endless belly rubs.

Her special talents include answering yes-or-no questions and opening automatic doors with the push of a button.