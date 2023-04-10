Authorities need help finding Missing & Endangered 8-year-old

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for help looking for 8-year-old Liliana Mia Partee.

Partee is a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes and is 4'8 and 60 pounds.

She has a rash on her face under her right eye.

Liliana Partee was last seen Friday, April 17, with 54-year-old Frederick Partee.

Frederick Partee is described as a white male, 6'1 and 230 pounds.

He is bald with brown eyes and drives a 2017 blue Kia Sportage.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Pueblo Police department at 719-553-2502.