Authorities need help finding Missing & Endangered 8-year-old
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for help looking for 8-year-old Liliana Mia Partee.
Partee is a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes and is 4'8 and 60 pounds.
She has a rash on her face under her right eye.
Liliana Partee was last seen Friday, April 17, with 54-year-old Frederick Partee.
Frederick Partee is described as a white male, 6'1 and 230 pounds.
He is bald with brown eyes and drives a 2017 blue Kia Sportage.
If you have any information, call 911 or the Pueblo Police department at 719-553-2502.