Fire burning near river bottom in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) are currently working a river bottom fire on both sides of the Arkansas River.

The fire is burning in the Aberdeen Bluffs area of Pueblo. The PFD says the fire is 0% contained, but no structures are threatened and no pre-evacuations have been ordered.

PFD says people living nearby should keep their doors and windows closed to avoid any smoke-related health problems.

KRDO has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.