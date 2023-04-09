Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 9:26 PM
Published 9:18 PM

Fire burning near river bottom in Pueblo

Pueblo Fire Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) are currently working a river bottom fire on both sides of the Arkansas River.

The fire is burning in the Aberdeen Bluffs area of Pueblo. The PFD says the fire is 0% contained, but no structures are threatened and no pre-evacuations have been ordered.

PFD says people living nearby should keep their doors and windows closed to avoid any smoke-related health problems. 

KRDO has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Spencer Soicher

Spencer is the weekend evening anchor, and a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content