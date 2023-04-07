Teen dead after Citadel Mall confrontation with police reportedly died from ‘self-inflicted means’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner identified the teen who died after a confrontation with Colorado Springs Police at the Citadel Mall Monday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Brandon Harris's death is now being investigated as a suicide.

While trying to contact five individuals at 5:12 p.m. Monday, police said they all tried running away, with Harris running back into the mall. According to the EPCSO, while chasing the teen, officers "observed he was in possession of a handgun" and that he "fired at least one round."

Previous reporting by the EPCSO, which is the lead investigator into this shooting, states at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect, ending the pursuit.

We were told that the officer was placed on administrative leave.

The sheriff's office reports that "based on video evidence collected during the investigation, the death is being investigated as a suicide by self-inflicted means."

Per CSPD policy, the police department is required to release the body-worn camera footage of the incident within 21 days of the shooting.

Harris was taken to a hospital, where he reportedly succumbed to his injury.

The Coroner's Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Of the four other people detained, three were juveniles.

The EPCSO said this is still an active investigation.