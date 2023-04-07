Skip to Content
today at 10:33 AM
Published 10:31 AM

Springs Rescue Mission hosting Easter meal for homeless and hungry neighbors in Colorado Springs

Springs Rescue Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Springs Rescue Mission is celebrating Easter early with a special meal for homeless and hungry neighbors in Colorado Springs.

The Easter meal will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Mission’s 185-seat Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall, which is located on the Springs Rescue Mission Campus located at 5 W. Las Vegas. 

As with all of Springs Rescue Mission’s services, this event is free to all men and women in need.

The menu for the meal today includes:

  • Maple-glazed ham
  • Wild-caught Rockfish
  • Green bean casserole
  • Sweet potato casserole
  • Carrot cake

The Springs Rescue Mission says this event, along with all of its programs and services, is made possible by donor support and the help of compassionate volunteers.

For more information, visit springsrescuemission.org.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Tyler Dumas

