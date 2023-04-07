Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting a drug take-back day in April

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Are you doing some spring cleaning?

Do you have a medicine cabinet full of unused/unwanted/outdated prescription meds?

Do you live in the general Pueblo area?

If so, then you're in luck. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is hosting a drug take-back day on April 22, 2023.

The PCSO said deputies will be collecting medications on April 22 at multiple locations, including the Pueblo West substation located at 320 Joe Martinez Blvd., the rural fire station located at 22912 US Highway 50, and the Valley Market in Colorado City, located at 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd.