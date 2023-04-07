One injured in plane crash at airport in Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An ultralight plane crashed Friday morning at the Meadow Lake Airport in Peyton.

That's according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) which says a call came into dispatch about the crash at 9:13 a.m. Friday.

Both the Falcon Fire Department and the EPCSO responded to the scene.

The one individual who was on board the plane was given medical treatment at the scene before being transferred to a local hospital. That person's condition is unknown.

No further information about the crash is available at this time.