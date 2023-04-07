Illicit drug testing to be conducted at Mountain Metro Downtown Terminal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) has hired a consulting company from Lakewood, CO to conduct illicit drug residue testing at the Downtown Terminal, which is located on the corner of Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street.

RELATED: Mountain Metro Transit bus drivers bring concerns about lack of restrooms to city council

Testing will begin on Saturday, April 8, and will start with a preliminary level assessment of the terminal to include the HVAC system, MMT said. Results are expected by next week and if the testing does come back positive for contamination, MMT will start working on plans for remediation.

RELATED: Colorado Springs Downtown Transit Center bathrooms closed to test for possible meth contamination

According to MMT, it was decided testing was needed after a security guard became ill due to possible drug exposure during a routine bathroom inspection on March 30. The restrooms were then closed and a deep cleaning was performed.

MMT said bathrooms will remain closed until testing results come back and the facility is deemed safe.