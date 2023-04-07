Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 12:05 PM

Community invited to attend Unclaimed Veteran Service at Pikes Peak National Cemetary

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) and the Pikes Peak National Cemetary will be holding a committal service for an unclaimed United States Army Veteran on April 12, 2023.

The service will be held for PFC Richard Ater, who honorably served our country from 1965 - 1967, according to the DVA.

The public is encouraged to attend this going-home service which will be held on April 12 at 9 a.m. The cemetery asks that attendees arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled service.

According to the DVA, unclaimed remains occur when veterans pass away and are not claimed by relatives, friends, and/or a legal representative.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content