Community invited to attend Unclaimed Veteran Service at Pikes Peak National Cemetary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) and the Pikes Peak National Cemetary will be holding a committal service for an unclaimed United States Army Veteran on April 12, 2023.

The service will be held for PFC Richard Ater, who honorably served our country from 1965 - 1967, according to the DVA.

The public is encouraged to attend this going-home service which will be held on April 12 at 9 a.m. The cemetery asks that attendees arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled service.

According to the DVA, unclaimed remains occur when veterans pass away and are not claimed by relatives, friends, and/or a legal representative.