Suspect in custody following suspected homicide Wednesday in Huerfano County
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the Huerfano County Dispatch received a call from a man stating that he had just arrived home and found that his wife had been shot.
A statement from the county said sheriff's deputies responded and found a deceased 64-year-old woman with injuries "consistent with a homicide."
According to the county, 41-year-old David Freilino, a neighbor, was identified as the suspect in less than an hour. He was then taken into custody.
The incident in question happened approximately three miles east of the census-designated place of Gardner. This is on Highway 69, northwest of Walsenburg.