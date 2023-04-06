Proposed 450-house development in Black Forest draws step closer to final approval Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A month after rejecting a plan by Classic Communities to build 450 homes on the south side of Black Forest, the county's planning commission reconsidered and approved the project Thursday.

By an 8-1 vote, the commission recommended the proposal to county commissioners for a final public hearing and vote in two weeks.

Thursday's action came two weeks after Classic asked county commissioners for more time to re-submit the proposal with changes to reflect concerns expressed by neighbors of the chosen site near the intersection of Vollmer and Poco roads.

Classic said that the changes are in response to opponents who believe the project's density would be too high and out of place with surrounding neighborhoods that have homes on larger lots of 2.5 acres or more.

The compromise, Classic said, involves creating larger home lots along the borders of the site that will serve as a buffer zone between the new development and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Some neighbors said that the changes don't go far enough, and plan to continue their opposition when the matter goes before county commissioners for a final decision on April 18.

The site covers 142 acres known as the Jaynes property; the project includes commercial development, open space and land set aside for a future extension of Briargate Parkway between Black Forest and Vollmer roads.