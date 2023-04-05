Suspect in custody following attempted bank robbery Wednesday in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Sunflower Bank in Pueblo was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to an attempted bank robbery.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to the bank at 12:42 p.m. Police said a man demanded money and when confronted by police, he ran away.

The bank, located at 29th Street and Elizabeth Street, was placed on lockdown for the rest of the day. People weren't able to enter the lobby but could access the bank by the drive-thru.

According to PPD, the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Josiah Scott, was captured after a short foot chase and struggle.

PPD

No weapons were seen during the incident.

Scott was arrested on new charges of Robbery and Resisting Arrest. He already had four warrants for his arrest, Failure to Appear - Robbery, Failure to Appear-Robbery with Weapons, Failure to Comply-Third degree Assault, and Failure to Appear-False Reporting.