PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving a semi-truck shut down all southbound lanes of I-25 in Pueblo near Highway 50.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-25 is closed between US-50 and Exit 99B, 13th St.

People are told to expect delays.

The Pueblo Fire Department said the semi's fuel tanks leaked and crews are working to clean the spill.

No injuries were reported in the wreck.