Prescribed burn scheduled for Friday at Desert Hawk Golf Course in PuebloWest

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are planning to burn multiple slash piles on Friday, April 7 at the Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo West.

According to a release from both agencies, the burn will take place outside of the Desert Hawk Golf Course maintenance shop, located near the corner of Golfview Drive and West Hahns Peak Avenue.

Smoke may be visible throughout Pueblo West during the day.

Fire crews will begin burning no later than 7 a.m. and burning is expected to continue, possibly as late as 7 p.m. Fire personnel will monitor the burning until the fire is completely out.

The prescribed burn is contingent upon weather and fire conditions on Friday. If conditions are not favorable, the burn will be rescheduled.

The release said tee times at the golf course will not be affected, but the driving range will be closed.