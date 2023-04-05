Name of 17-year-old killed in Pueblo shooting released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the teen killed in an overnight shooting on Pueblo's east side.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, 17-year-old Sancho Xavier Sierra died of apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of E. 11th St. Monday just before midnight.

At the scene, police found a woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other females, whose ages have not been released, were also injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and hasn't released any information on possible suspects or a motive.