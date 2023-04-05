Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 12:34 PM
Published 12:27 PM

Name of 17-year-old killed in Pueblo shooting released

April 4, 2023
KRDO
April 4, 2023

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the teen killed in an overnight shooting on Pueblo's east side.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, 17-year-old Sancho Xavier Sierra died of apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of E. 11th St. Monday just before midnight.

At the scene, police found a woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other females, whose ages have not been released, were also injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and hasn't released any information on possible suspects or a motive.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content