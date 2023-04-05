Motorless Mornings returns to Garden of the Gods Park later this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Another Motorless Morning is happening at Garden of the Gods Park on April 29.

The special event eliminates motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m.-noon.

During Motorless Mornings, park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic. Visitors can park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street), Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs) or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road).

Due to the 30th Street Corridor Project, parking in the overflow lot will be limited. 30th Street remains closed in both directions between Gateway and Fontanero roads. Access to Garden of the Gods Park and the Visitor & Nature Center will be open with access from the north on 30th Street. Visitors should follow all onsite detour signs and prepare for congestion when entering and exiting the park.

Early Bird Hike & Bikes are also offered at the park from May through September. These are weekday motorless events from 5-8 a.m.