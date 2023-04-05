Minimal activity with 403 Fire in Teller/Park Counties

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 403 Fire in Teller and Park Counties has shown minimal activity over the last day and night.

That's according to the U.S. Forest Service who says the fire remains at 1,518 acres with 60 percent containment.

RELATED: 403 Fire Day 5: Crews focusing on containment lines, strong winds could pose a challenge

The USFS said firefighters will reengage Wednesday and continue to work to secure the fire perimeter. Temperatures in the area are only expected to reach 31 degrees Wednesday, with 21 percent humidity and the chance for scattered snow showers.

The 403 Fire was first reported around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30. Multiple fire crews responded and within hours, several residents in Park and Teller counties were forced out of their homes for mandatory evacuations.

Evacuation orders have since been lifted.

RELATED: 403 Fire human-caused, criminal investigation underway

The Park County Sheriff's Office told KRDO that the fire was human-caused. According to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, someone in Park County dumped ash from a fireplace into the backyard and started the fire. A criminal investigation is underway and law enforcement said they plan on pursuing as many charges as possible against the individual who dumped the ashes.