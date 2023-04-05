Leticia Stauch trial enters day 3

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial of Leticia Stauch, the El Paso County woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon, enters its third day Wednesday.

During opening statements Monday afternoon, the defense admitted she did commit the crime - just that she had "no idea" what she was doing.

RELATED: Defense admits Letecia Stauch killed her stepson, but had ‘no idea’ what she was doing

Gannon Stauch was first reported missing from his Lorson Ranch home on Jan. 27, 2020. His stepmother was arrested in early March 2020 for his death. Later that month, on March 17, 2020, his body was found stuffed in a suitcase under a bridge in Florida. According to the autopsy, he had been shot, stabbed, and he had a skull fracture.

4th Judicial District Attorney Michael J. Allen began the prosecution Monday by saying the defense will attempt to prove that Stauch is insane. However, his team claims Stauch was able to tell the difference between right and wrong at the time of the alleged crime.

Tuesday, Gannon's father, Al Stauch provided an emotional testimony.

RELATED: Father of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, whose stepmom admitted to killing him, testifies

Wednesday, Al Stauch is expected to continue his testimony. The people who found Gannon's body in Florida are also expected to testify.

KRDO will be in court all for the trial. Check back here for the latest on the trial.

The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.