The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is inviting you to attend its annual Easter Sunrise Service

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is announcing its annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9.

Service begins at sunrise and is expected to rise at 6:34 a.m. over the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range where guests will gather on the south rim of the gorge.

This year’s service will be led by preacher Grant Adkisson of the Canyon Cowboy Church, and will feature music, prayer, and the message “He’s still moving.”

A free-will offering will also be taken during the service to benefit Kindred Kids Child Advocacy Center– an organization that helps victims who have experienced abuse.

The north entrance (main gate) will open at 5:30 a.m. and guests will either need to walk across the bridge or take the park shuttle which will be available until 6:20 a.m.

Free coffee will be served before the service and seating will be provided for 400.

Patrons are encouraged to dress warmly and bring blankets and lawn chairs if needed.

For more information about this event visit the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park website.