PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death of a body after finding skeletal remains from March 18, of this year.

The body has now been identified as Jeffrey Hardwick, 59, who was found near the 200 Block of Meade Avenue in Pueblo County.

An ID was made with the help of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.