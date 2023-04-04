Pueblo resident arrested and charged for vehicle theft

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Fountain Police Department arrested a Pueblo resident for vehicle theft after the driver got the stolen vehicle stuck in a field.

The driver, now identified as 23-year-old Joseph Lollar, was arrested and charged along with two female passengers.

On April 3, around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Fountain Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 300 block of North Santa Fe Avenue for not having any license plates.

According to officers, the vehicle did not stop and began driving away recklessly at a high speed.

Officers stopped pursuing the vehicle as they got closer to I-25 and the vehicle continued southbound before turning onto Carter Oak Ranch Road.

Officers located the vehicle driving toward a gravel pit before officers claim the vehicle drove into a field and got stuck in the sand.

According to Fountain Police, the driver got out and reached back into the car, and grabbed a black object before running away.

Two female passengers were detained and the driver was taken into custody.

Officers also reported walking the path the suspect ran and located a loaded black handgun laying on the ground.

Later, they confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of the City of Pueblo.

The two female passengers involved in the incident have now been released and investigation is now underway.