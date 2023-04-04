It’s National Safe Digging Month in April and Black Hills Energy is reminding you to practice safe digging

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – As temperatures warm up throughout the month of April, it also marks National Safe Digging Month, and Black Hills Energy is warning homeowners and contractors alike to heed caution when breaking ground as they begin outdoor projects.

Here are some safety tips for homeowners to consider before digging in and breaking ground on upcoming projects:

Call Before You Dig: Whether you’re a homeowner planting a shrub or a contractor using a backhoe, always “Call Before You Dig” at least two full business days in advance so that your utility lines can be marked. It’s free and safe, and you’ll receive a consultation from a utility specialist if you have further questions. You can reach a provider by calling 811 or submitting an online request here.

Mark your planned excavation site: Spray-paint a white line or place white flags around your planned excavation site before you contact 811. “White-lining” helps the line locators understand your plans and ensures the appropriate locations are marked.

Failure to comply with digging laws can result in civil penalties or the cost of expensive repairs to utilities and private property.

More importantly, hitting an underground utility line can cause widespread service outages, injury, or death.

If a natural gas line is damaged accidentally, or you smell the distinctive rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas, immediately leave the area and first call 911 and then Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554.

To learn more about safe digging practices you can visit the Black Hills Energy website by clicking the link here.