El Paso County commissioners to consider rezoning request that would allow 300-unit apartment complex

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in two weeks, residents in the Black Forest area are opposing a proposed housing development.

The owner of 33 acres west of the intersection of Vollmer Road and Tahiti Drive is asking El Paso County commissioners Tuesday for a zoning change that would allow the construction of around 300 apartment units.

The proposed site is bordered by existing homes to the north, south and west and is across Vollmer Road from the new Sterling Ranch subdivision where dozens of homes are being built; the future extension of Marksheffel Road will be located just north of the property.

Additionally, the site is just south of a proposed 450-unit housing project which the developer will resubmit for consideration to the county's planning commission Thursday, after hearing concerns from neighbors.

Those concerns -- increased density and traffic, and availability of water -- are also being expressed by opponents of the Vollmer/Tahiti proposal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will update this story after Tuesday afternoon's commissioners meeting.