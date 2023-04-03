Skip to Content
Search for four men accused of an armed carjacking in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for suspects involved in an armed carjacking late Sunday night.

At 10:21 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified of an armed carjacking that happened in the 1400 block of South Corona Ave.

According to CSPD, a female, whose age is unknown, was confronted by four men armed with guns. The suspects stole her silver 2019 Honda Civic with Colorado plate CJMT87.

The investigation is ongoing, suspect descriptions haven't been released.

